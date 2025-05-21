100K pounds of illegal fireworks discovered in LA County

More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were found and seized by fire officials in Los Angeles County, Cal Fire confirmed Wednesday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal confiscated the large amount of explosives from a warehouse after learning a current fireworks importer/exporter was not following the regulations.

While the City of Commerce allows the use and possession of “safe and sane” fireworks approved by the State Fire Marshal around the Fourth of July holiday, any fireworks that are considered dangerous, including skyrockets and firecrackers, are prohibited in the city.

"As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California," said California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

State officials said property losses from firework-related blazes were estimated to be over $4 million since 2022.

Any kind of fireworks is prohibited in the city of Los Angeles and many parts of Los Angeles County.

It is also illegal to sell, transport or possess fireworks that do not carry the "Safe and Sane" seal in the state of California, Cal Fire said.

Possessing or using fireworks in a community where they are not permitted could lead to fines up to $50,000 and up to one year in jail.