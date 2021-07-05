Iowa

11-Year-Old Boy Dead in ‘Raging River' Accident at Iowa Theme Park

Six people were riding together on the 'Raging River' attraction at Adventureland Park on Saturday when their raft overturned

Police tape
Getty Images

A child has died after a boat overturned during a theme park ride in Altoona, Iowa, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Six people were riding together at the Adventureland Park's "Raging River" attraction on Saturday when their raft overturned, according to the theme park’s Facebook page. Four people were injured in the accident: one minor injury and three others were in critical condition, according to both the park and Altoona police.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An 11-year-old boy identified as Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Another minor remains in critical condition following the accident.

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse 7 hours ago

3 More Victims Found as Search Resumes After Rest of Surfside Condo Demolished

Tropical Storm Elsa 13 hours ago

Elsa Moving Over Western Cuba, Expected to Pass Near Florida Keys Tuesday

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Iowa
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us