Two adults are facing a misdemeanor charge after police said a wild brawl captured on video ensued near the baggage claim at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday, leaving a 24-year-old woman injured.

According to police, a verbal dispute between three people began while deplaning and had further escalated near the baggage claim at around 11:05 p.m., when a large brawl between numerous individuals broke out, resulting in the 24-year-old woman being punched by two other people.

The video shows numerous people both entering the altercations and attempting to break them up, with two separate fights being shown before they were eventually dispersed.

Police said an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from the suburbs, were both charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, and were placed into custody following the incident.

There is currently no further information available.