Colorado

2 dead and at least 1 child injured after vehicle goes down cliff in Colorado, officials say

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, officials said

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Getty Images

Two adults are dead and at least one child was flown for medical treatment after a vehicle carrying five people rolled off a Colorado road Tuesday in mountainous terrain, officials said.

According to initial reports, the vehicle went about 200 to 300 feet down a cliff in Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, Cutler said. One of those children was flown by helicopter to a hospital, he said.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pingree Park Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us