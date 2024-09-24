Find out which schools made it to the top 25 ‘Best Colleges' for 2025: US News & World Report

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of "Best Colleges" for 2025, with many colleges and universities moving up spots on the prestigious list.

The 40th edition of the annual report, released Tuesday, ranked nearly 1,500 colleges and universities using 17 ranking criteria and weights, editors said, including graduation rates, borrower debt, financial resources, peer assessment, faculty salaries, among others.

According to editors, this year's ranking formula was nearly the same as the one used in 2024, which saw major methodical changes. A more detailed look at how colleges were ranked can be found here.

While the top five schools on the list could be found on either coast, Northwestern University in suburban Evanston made the list at No. 6, in a four-way tie with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Duke University in Durham and California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

In a tie with Cornell University, The University of Chicago landed in the No. 11 spot, moving up from No. 12 on last year's list. Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, tied for the No. 18 spot with Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and Rice University in Houston, Texas.

In addition to ranking the best national universities, the report also ranked National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Editors also released a list of colleges that were "Top Performers on Social Mobility" for both liberal arts schools and national universities, which measured how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students. Lake Forest College, a liberal arts college in suburban Lake Forest, tied Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, for the top spot on that list.

Here's the list of the top 25 schools that ranked on the report's list of "Best Colleges" for 2025:

No. 1: Princeton University - Princeton, New Jersey

No. 2: Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 3: Harvard University - Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 4: Stanford University - Stanford, California

No. 5: Yale University - New Haven, Connecticut

No. 6 - four-way tie: California Institute of Technology - Pasadena, California; Duke University - Durham, North Carolina; Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland; Northwestern University - Evanston, Illinois

No. 10: University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 11 - two-way tie: Cornell University - Ithaca, New York; University of Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

No. 13 - two-way tie: Brown University - Providence, Rhode Island; Columbia University - New York, New York

No. 15 -- two-way tie: Dartmouth College - Hanover, New Hampshire; University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, California

No. 17: University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, California

No. 18 - three-way tie: Rice University - Houston, Texas; University of Notre Dame - South Bend, Indiana; Vanderbilt University - Nashville, Tennessee

No. 21: Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor, Michigan; Washington University in St. Louis -- St. Louis, Missouri

No. 24: Emory University -- Atlanta, Georgia; Georgetown University - Washington, D.C.; University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Due to the tie, there was no university listed in the 25th spot. The next university that made the list was University of North Carolina Chapel Hill at No. 27.

You can find the full report and list of schools here.