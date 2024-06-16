Juneteenth

2 killed and several wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in a Texas park

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved.

By The Associated Press

A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and several wounded on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles north of Austin.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation, Allen said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel who were attending the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to multiple wounded victims, who were then transported to local hospitals, Allen said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

U.S. & World

religion 34 mins ago

Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Judge could soon set trial date for Pa. man charged in killings of 4 University of Idaho students

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life,” Allen said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Juneteenth
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us