2 men due in court after allegedly flying drone near Boston's Logan Airport

Amid the nationwide drone hysteria, two men are expected to appear in court after allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan Airport over the weekend.

The situation that landed two men a date in Dorchester District Court on Monday is part of the reason why aviation experts are so skeptical of all these drone sightings, as it appears this situation has a simple explanation – copy cats.

Boston Police say 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater are facing trespassing charges, with additional charges possible.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown are facing charges after they allegedly few a drone too close to Logan Airport Saturday night. But the charges, at least at this point, are simply for trespassing. They were arrested with a drone on the Boston Harbor Island known as “Long Island” inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus and then tried to get away.

Investigators say they’re still searching for a third person who fled the island by boat.

These arrests come as dozens of people across New England have been posting videos resembling the drones that have been seen flying around New Jersey in recent weeks.

But despite all the excitement around these drones, aviation experts caution this is not a new phenomenon.

The drone mystery is now making its way to New England after sightings in New Jersey and other areas.

“These are not mysterious, they’re not crazy they’re not sort of secret events these are things that have always been there and people are noticing them people are looking up more at the skies now because people are talking about it," said Seth Miller, PaxEx.aero aviation expert. "At the end of the day, this is a very, very normal situation.”

Boston police say the two men scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday will likely face additional fines and charges.