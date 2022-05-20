2 Secret Service Agents Sent Home From S.Korea After Incident Ahead of Biden's Arrival

Two U.S. Secret Service employees have been sent back to the U.S. from South Korea and placed on administrative leave after they were allegedly involved in an off-duty incident, the agency said Friday.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations. The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the agency.

South Korean police told NBC News that a member of President Joe Biden's security unit "engaged in violence" against a local man near the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

"He pushed the Korean man once. The Korean man made the police report immediately following the incident. He demanded that the security person be punished for assaulting him,” Choi Eul-chan, director of detective division at Yongsan Police Station, said Friday by phone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Secret Service has not yet confirmed those details.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com: