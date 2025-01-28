Indiana

3 dead and 2 police officers injured in Indiana grocery store shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff and WNDU

Two victims were killed and two police officers were injured in a shooting at a northern Indiana grocery store that also left the suspect dead on Monday evening, WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reported.

The shooting was reported at around 5:15 p.m. at the Martin's Super Market along Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart. Elkhart is approximately 15 miles east of South Bend.

Three people, including the suspect, died as a result of their injuries. Two police officers were shot and listed in stable condition at a local hospital, WNDU reported. What led up to the incident wasn't immediately clear.

Following the shooting, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun tweeted, "As details emerge about the shooting in Elkhart, we are in communication with state and local law enforcement. Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

