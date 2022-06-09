Pennsylvania

2 Workers Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank at Mars Wrigley Facility

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., first responders were called to the Mars Wrigley Confectionery on 295 Brown Street in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. 

By David Chang

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews rescued two workers who fell into a tank full of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley facility in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. 

They found two workers who were trapped inside a tank full of chocolate. The workers were rescued and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Mars Wrigley manufactures several popular chocolates and candies, including M&Ms, Mars bars, Milky Way bars, Skittles, Snickers and Twix.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniachocolateElizabethtownM&MMars Wrigley
