2-year-old walked out of her family home after bedtime and was killed in a car crash

Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old after her parents put her to bed, but, moments later, she walked out of the house and was killed in a car crash, Michigan police said.

Police received a call at around 8:20 p.m. ET from Allen Township, a small community in Michigan, after reports of a "car versus pedestrian crash." Upon arrival, they found the body of the toddler lying on the road.

The child received potential life-saving treatments and was transported to Hillsdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased, according to a police statement.

Preliminary investigations show that the toddler was put to bed by her parents and, somehow, she walked out of the house while the parents weren't watching her.

Officials believe that a 38-year-old man struck the child. They said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and did not specify if the driver will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on the crash, contact the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.