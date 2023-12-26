2024 Rose Parade: Here's all you need to know about the New Year's celebration in Calif.

The 135th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade will roll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 in a colorful spectacle that will welcome the New Year.

The parade will be followed by the Rose Bowl game. This year, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines will face each other in a game with a spot in the national championship game at stake.

This is what you need to know.

The countdown down is on, fiesta parade floats in Irwindale are 5 of the spectacular musical floats on display at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. Michelle Valles reports for NBC4 News on Dec.26, 2023.

When is the 2024 Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade will begin Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. PST with performances by artists David Archuleta, Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams and Rush Davis.

What is the 2024 Rose Parade theme?

The theme of the 2024 Rose Parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian noted that this year's theme highlights how music connects people.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes and dreams, one language unites us all: music,” Aghajanian said during the song announcement.

Singer and actress Audra McDonald is the 2024 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Friday Dec. 1, 2023.

Who is the Rose Parade grand marshal?

The actress and singer Audra McDonald will be the Grand Marshal of the event. McDonald's career spanning theater, music and television offers a tribute to the universal language that unites cultures around the world.

McDonald has won six Tony Awards, two GRAMMY Awards and one Emmy Award. She received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2015 and was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

What is the Rose Parade route?

The parade route spans 5 1/2 miles. It begins at the intersection of Green Street and Orange Grove. It then crosses east on Colorado Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, where it turns north. The parade culminates in Villa Street.

The 2023 College Football Playoff will feature Michigan, Alabama, Washington and Texas and will be the final year with a four-team format. Here is how the CFP works and what’s ahead for the 2024 season.

How can I watch the 2024 Rose Parade from home?

If you want to watch the event from the comfort of your home, the 135th Rose Parade will air live on sister network NBC from 8 to 10 a.m. PST.

You can watch the event broadcast on Peacock.

Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this article. Haz clic aquí para leer este artículo en español.