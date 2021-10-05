Jerusalem

2,700-Year-Old Toilet Unearthed in Jerusalem Was a Rare Luxury

“Only the rich could afford toilets," said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation

Israel Ancient Toilet
Yoli Schwartz/ Israel Antiquities Authority via AP

Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date," said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.

“Only the rich could afford toilets," he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is “to have a toilet next to his table.”

Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.

U.S. & World

Facebook 14 hours ago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

recall alert 3 hours ago

Volvo Recalling 260K Older Cars in US Because Air Bag Inflators Can Explode

The archaeologists found stone capitals and columns from the era, and said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more evidence that those living there were quite wealthy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JerusalemIsrael
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us