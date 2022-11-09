Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb they rented out in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, officials and family members said, according to three NBC News affiliates.

Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, had been staying at the Airbnb with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.

The trio had been in the city to mark Día de los Muertos, an annual holiday traditionally held on Nov. 1 and 2 that honors the dead in a celebration of life and death, their relatives told the news station.

Florence spoke with her boyfriend over the phone the night of Oct. 30 and told him she wasn't feeling well, WAVY reported. At some point, the call dropped and Florence's boyfriend was unable to reach her again, so he contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the group, the outlet reported.

When authorities arrived, they found all three of the Airbnb guests dead, WAVY reported. An official cause of death is still under investigation. The Mexico City attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News early Wednesday morning for an update on the investigation into the cause of death.

