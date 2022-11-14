3 Killed, 2 Hurt in University of Virginia Shooting: Officials

Three people were killed and two were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia that started Sunday night and has led to an ongoing search for the suspect, the university's president announced Monday morning.

Police are still looking for the suspected gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., hours after shots were first reported at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to UVA President Jim Ryan. He identified Jones as a student, and a roster from 2018 confirmed he was a former football player for the school.

University authorities started tweeting about a shooting on Sunday night near a campus parking garage on Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, Virginia. They advised the community to shelter in place, and reach out to friends and family and let them know their status.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach.

The circumstances and motive of the shooting were not immediately revealed, and the victims have not been identified.

"As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care," Ryan said Monday. "This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

The editor-in-chief of The Cavalier Daily, the university's student newspaper, told News4's Brandon Benavides she went to the scene when she learned of the shooting and was turned away by an officer.

"A police officer told me that I should turn around and that it was not safe for me to be there... so then I went to shelter in place with some friends for about an hour," Eva Surovell said. "Everyone's awake, everyone's sheltering in place, calling family to confirm they're OK. It's certainly somber, and I think everyone is just letting people in their lives know that they care about them and they're checking in."

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

University police said multiple agencies were actively searching for the suspect.

Brian T. Coy, the assistant vice president for communications, described the situation as "active."

The most up-to-date information can be found on the University of Virginia's Office of Emergency Management website. The office also said it established an emergency hotline for family and friends with questions about the incident.

Classes are canceled for Monday, Nov. 14, Ryan said.

For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 and refresh for updates.