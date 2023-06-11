gun violence

3 killed, 3 shot in Maryland: Police

Authorities said the shooting happened at a private residence in the 1000 block of Paddington Place. 

By Briana Trujillo, Madeline Herron and Derrick Ward

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were killed and three others were shot on Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, according to Annapolis police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at a private residence in the 1000 block of Paddington Place. A graduation party may have been taking place, according to an initial investigation.

All of the deceased victims are men. Their ages range from early 20s to 50s, police said.

Police recovered more than one weapon and said there may have been an exchange of gunfire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A person of interest is in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public, authorities said. As of yet, no charges have been filed.

"Tonight was an example of, yet again, senseless violence—people trying to resolve issues with guns. It is the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society," Mayor Gavin Buckley said at a press conference late Sunday night. "We are saddened, saddened for the families... Nothing gets resolved through use of a gun."

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 7 hours ago

‘Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in Prison Medical Center, AP sources say

Immigration 10 hours ago

Join the military, become a US Citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceMarylandAnnapolis
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us