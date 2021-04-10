Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.
The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.
The children were all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.
Police identified Liliana Carrillo, 30, as a person of interest in the case. Carrillo, the mother of the three young children, was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday, according to the LAPD.
A short time later, authorities at the crime scene announced Carrillo was caught and taken into custody in Ponderosa, north of Bakersfield.
No other information was immediately available.