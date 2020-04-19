fire

4 Dead, 1 Injured in Tennessee House Fire

Emergency services received a 911 call about four people trapped inside a house fire at around 3:31 a.m. early Sunday morning

Chattanooga fire department trucks on the scene.
Shayne Perry/WRCB

Four adults died and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday morning.

Emergency services received a 911 call about four people trapped inside a house fire at around 3:31 a.m. local time, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. Upon arrival, responders began fighting heavy smoke and fire while searching the building.

Firefighters found four people — three men and a woman, between the ages of 35 and 85 — dead from the blaze.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Apr 17

US Coronavirus Updates: Florida, SC Look to Reopen Beaches; Nursing Homes Hit Hard

coronavirus Apr 17

#SomethingGood: Stories of Comfort, Generosity, Solidarity Amid Pandemic

One 35-year-old man had managed to escape through a second story window before the fire department's arrival and was treated for smoke inhalation. His condition is unclear.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

fireTennessee
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us