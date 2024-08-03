5-year-old dies as bounce house flies into air and crashes onto Maryland baseball field

A Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game ended in tragedy on Friday night when a wind gust lifted a bounce house into the air, then crashed it roughly 15 feet into the ground — all while children were inside.

The tragic bounce house crash killed a 5-year-old boy from La Plata.

The same incident sent another child to the hospital via emergency helicopter, though that child's injuries were not life threatening, according to Charles County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. saying that a bounce house had gone somewhere between 15 and 20 feet into the air due to a gust of wind while children were inside.

The bounce house was set up at a Blue Crabs game, to entertain kids while the team played. The wind gust carried it over a wall and onto the playing field, causing children to fall out of the bounce house and onto the ground.

Charles County EMS personnel were at the stadium for the game, and immediately began caring for the injured children. Trainers from the baseball team and a few volunteer first responders in the stands also helped.

The 5-year-old boy, whose name has not yet been released, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at that hospital.

The name and age of the other child, with non-life-threatening injuries, were not shared. No other injuries were reported in the press release from Charles County EMS about the bounce house crash.

It is not clear how many children were inside the bounce house when it became airborne.

It was not immediately clear why the wind gust could lift the bounce house, and whether it was due to the sheer power of the wind, the bounce house being improperly secured or some combination of factors.

Witnesses told News4 that the bounce house was secured by stakes hammered into the ground.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, said in the statement. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The Blue Crabs cancelled Saturday night's scheduled baseball game and all other activities for that day. The team is also "offering counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game," they said in the release.

The team's General Manager, Courtney Knichel, said in the release that "our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."