5-Year-Old Saves His Family From House Fire, Helps Sister Escape Through Window

A 5-year-old north Georgia boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved his family when their house caught on fire.

Fire officials said Noah Woods woke up to discover his bedroom was on fire. The only way to escape was a window, and Noah managed to get himself, his 2-year-old sister and the family dog out of the burning building.

Our hero! 5 year old Noah Woods recently woke up to find his bedroom on fire. The only available exit was a window. He... Posted by Bartow County Fire Department on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

He ran next door and woke up his uncle to alert the rest of the family, fire officials said.

"In doing that, (Noah) received some minor burns to his arm and his hands, and of course singed hair," Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta. "His 2-year-old sister received some burns to her feet."

In total, Noah and four other family members had to be treated after the fire.

"But because of his quick actions, he also alerted the rest of the family members, so a total of eight family members were able to get out of the house with only minor injuries and smoke inhalation," Jamison said.

The home was destroyed, WXIA reported, and officials believe it started with an electrical malfunction in the children’s room.

The Bartow County Fire Department said Noah is credited with saving himself and seven others. It is planning to make little Noah an honorary firefighter on Friday and present him with a Lifesaving Award.

Bartow County is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

