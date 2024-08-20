$5 million worth of meth found in shipments of celery and watermelon at California customs checkpoint

More than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in shipments of celery and watermelon during two separate incidences in Otay Mesa near the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced this week.

Methamphetamines seized in cross-border celery shipment

On Aug. 9, 629 pounds of methamphetamine was found concealed in a shipment of celery at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility.

The seizure happened after a commercial tractor-trailer driver sought to cross into the United States from Mexico, but was directed to secondary inspection.

After a drug dog alerted officers to the celery shipment on the truck, CBP officers found 508 packages concealed among the vegetables, which contained 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $755,000, according to CBP.

The narcotics and the truck were seized, while the 34-year-old driver, who had a valid border crossing card, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP officials said the seizure was part of Operation Apollo, a multi- agency law enforcement operation largely targeting the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

Methamphetamine was hidden in a shipment of celery at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)

Methamphetamine was found concealed in shipments on celery near the U.S-Mexico border. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)

Methamphetamines seized in watermelon cross-border shipment

A week later on Aug. 16, CBP officers at the same Otay Mesa facility seized a heftier load, this time more than $5 million worth of methamphetamines disguised and concealed inside a watermelon shipment, according to CBP.

This seizure also took place when a commercial tractor-trailer sought entry into the U.S. from Mexico, but was taken to a secondary inspection by CBP officers.

Officers found 1,220 packages, or 4,587 pounds of methamphetamines, wrapped in paper to look like watermelons. CBP estimates the street value of the drugs to be more than $5 million.

Officers confiscated the narcotics and the commercial tractor-trailer and the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country."

This seizure was also a result of Operation Apollo, which began on Oct. 26, 2023 and expanded into Arizona on April 10, 2024.

Fake watermelons hiding methamphetamines were found within real watermelons near the U.S.-Mexico border. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)

Paper packages concealing methamphetamines was found concealed in shipments of watermelon near the U.S.-Mexico border. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)