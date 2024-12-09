6 Guatemalans arrested and charged with human smuggling in 2021 Mexico bus crash that killed dozens

Six Guatemalans are charged with human smuggling linked to a semi-trailer truck crash in Mexico in 2021 that killed more than 50 migrants and were arrested in Guatemala and Texas on Monday, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities announced Monday.

The truck had been packed with at least 160 migrants, many of them Guatemalans, when it crashed with a support for a pedestrian bridge in Tuxtla Gutierrez, the capital of the southern state of Chiapas. The arrests were announced on the three-year anniversary of the accident.

According to an indictment unsealed Monday in Laredo, Texas, Guatemalan authorities arrested Tomas Quino Canil, 36; Alberto Marcario Chitic, 31; Oswaldo Manuael Zavala Quino, 24; and Josefa Quino Canil de Zavala, 42.

Another man, Jorge Agapito Ventura, was arrested at his home in Cleveland, Texas, U.S. authorities said. Guatemala officials noted a sixth arrest. A sixth name listed on the U.S. federal indictment was blacked out.

The accused were charged with conspiracy, placing life in jeopardy, causing serious bodily injury, and resulting in death.

The indictment charges them with conspiring to smuggle migrants from Guatemala through Mexico to the U.S. for payment. In some cases that involved smuggling unaccompanied children, the defendants would provide scripts of what to say if apprehended, the indictment said.

The smugglers would move migrants on foot, inside microbuses, cattle trucks and tractor trailers, the indictment said.

“The tragedy that occurred three years ago today in Chiapas is further proof that human smugglers are ruthless, callous and dangerous, intending migrants should not believe their lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Guatemala Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said the defendants were part of a criminal structure called Los Quino, and that U.S. officials had requested extradition of four of those arrested in Guatemala.

Authorities executed 15 search warrants across Guatemala on Monday, Jiménez said. He said they had the support of the U.S. and Mexican governments.