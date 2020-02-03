6 Wounded in Shooting on Greyhound Bus From LA

A man shot six people aboard a Greyhound bus that was headed from Los Angeles to the Bay area on the Golden State (5) Freeway Monday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:27 a.m. on the 5 Freeway near Fort Tejon Road in Kern County, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Loftus. The bus stopped at the Grapevine Road exit.

"Numerous" passengers on the bus called 911 to report the active shooter situation, Loftus said.

There were 40 passengers on the bus and six suffered gunshot major to moderate gunshot wounds, he said. They were taken to hospitals. Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately available.

"The suspect is in custody," Loftus said. He did not know how the suspect was apprehended.

"You need to implement proper security measures at ALL of your stations! A bus departing from Los Angeles had been infiltrated by someone with a gun, and we are currently stopped at the Grapevine to have authorities and paramedics assist with the shooter situation!" one passenger aboard the bus tweeted to Greyhound.

The Grapevine Road on and off ramps on the 5 Freeway were closed at 3:02 a.m. according to the CHP web site.