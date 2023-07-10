lottery

Here are the winning numbers for the $675 million Powerball jackpot

No one has won Powerball since April 19

Getty Images

The winning numbers for the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot of $675 million were announced Monday night.

The winning numbers: 34-58-24-2-53 Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2x

The new jackpot for Monday's drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerball
