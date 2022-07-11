7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day: Here's How to Get Your Free Slurpee

One thing that might make your Monday feel a little less like a Monday: A free Slurpee.

Slurpee lovers can rejoice Monday, July 11 -- Free Slurpee Day -- at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country, selecting from flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Coca-Cola and more.

After downloading the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app and creating a loyalty account, a free Slurpee coupon will be loaded into member accounts.

That free drink coupon can be redeemed Monday at any 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Limit one per customer.