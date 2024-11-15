Animals and Wildlife

8 puppies rescued after being found under burning car in California

Among them, two of the tiniest ones are in a puppy NICU.

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight Shepherd puppies who were found under a burning car in Palmdale, California, were receiving care Thursday to become available for adoption. 

The 5-week-old pups were found by firefighters who responded to a call about a car on fire in Palmdale last week. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

As puppies are more susceptible to diseases and more likely to be euthanized when a shelter is crowded, the rescued dogs were eventually sent to the Best Friends Animal Society Friday to receive life-saving care. 

After doctors determined the dogs were healthy and well, six of them were sent to foster homes, while two of them were in the rescue organization’s neonatal intensive care unit because of their small size. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The NICU pups, Whip and Wheely, were being taught to eat and continued to receive specialized care. They will be available for adoption in December.

 People interested in adopting them can submit their application on the Best Friends Animal Society website.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us