84 Migrants Found in a Dump Truck in Texas Human Smuggling Attempt, Officials Say

The driver faces dozens of counts of human smuggling after the truck was stopped in southern Texas on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

By Phil Helsel

Migrants exit the back of a dump truck Tuesday in Cotulla, Texas.
Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas state police say 84 migrants were found in a dump truck Tuesday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt.

No injuries were reported in the incident on Interstate Highway 35 in Cotulla.

The migrants, from Mexico and Guatemala, were in the cargo area of the dump truck, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, known as the DPS, said on social media.

The truck was stopped for an inspection around 8 a.m. During the stop people got out of the dump truck and ran into the brush, the DPS said. Eighty-four were found, it said.

The driver, of Poteet, south of San Antonio, faces 84 counts of human smuggling, according to the DPS.

