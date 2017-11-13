Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Senate from Alabama, stands accused of sexual contact with an underage girl. The accuser says it happened decades ago, when she was just 14 -- and he was 32. (Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017)

A group of companies has pulled their support for Sean Hannity's Fox News show after the host described a relationship that an Alabama Senate candidate allegedly had with a 14 year old as consensual, NBC News reported.

That's landed the group, which includes coffeemaker Keurig, in hot water with supporters of the show, "Hannity," with some launching a crusade against Keurig coffeemakers.

Hannity retweeted many of the messages — he'd clarified on on another Fox show last week that he misspoke about the teenager, whose allegations were reported by The Washington Post, and was referring to older teenagers mentioned in the article.

Another boycott brought the the departure of Fox News' top-rated host, Bill O'Reilly, in April, after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. O'Reilly continues to deny those allegations, just as the Senate candidate, Roy Moore denies having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager.