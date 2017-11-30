Former "Today" show anchor Matt Lauer released a remoreseful statement Thursday morning, two days after he was fired by NBC News for inappropriate sexual behavior with a colleague, saying he is "truly sorry" to the people he's hurt.

His statement was read aloud on "Today" by his former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who had the day before announced his termination on air. Read it in full below.

Lauer's statement in full, as read on "Today":

There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.

As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.

I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherished dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.

The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.