NBC 7's Dave Summers shares an investigation into a military plane crash off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, where eight service members were recovered from the ocean and three are still missing. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

The U.S. Navy has called off search and rescue operations for three sailors not immediately recovered after a C2-A Greyhound plane crashed into the Philipine Sea, the 7th fleet said in a statement.

Search and rescue efforts from the crash of the transport aircraft on Wednesday afternoon Japan time were suspended at 10:00 a.m. local time Friday (8 p.m. Thursday ET).

Eleven people were on board the plane. Eight sailors were rescued within 45 minutes of the crash and transferred to Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation. All are in good condition at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families,” Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, Commander, Task Force 70, said in a statement. “As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts.”

The Navy has said that the families of the missing sailors have been notified that they were unaccounted for after the crash. The names of the sailors have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.





