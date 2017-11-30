Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

While more than four in five Americans believe sexual harassment takes place in the workplace, only nine percent of people who are employed believe it's a problem in their own office, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

Less than half — 46 percent — said they have thought more about their own behavior with women since sexual misconduct scandals began dominating headlines in October.



Nearly 4,000 adults responded to the online survey between Monday and Wednesday. It's one of the first to measure attitudes since the string of revelations that started with Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Two-thirds of the respondents believed that incidents of sexual harassment are being reported more widely not because it is happening more often but because people are more willing to speaking up about it than before.