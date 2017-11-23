Here Is What Is on the Menu at President Trump's Thanksgiving Dinner - NBC 6 South Florida
Here Is What Is on the Menu at President Trump's Thanksgiving Dinner

    Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump pardons turkey Drumstick for Thanksgiving in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

    The first family's Thanksgiving spread: it looks a lot like your family's.

    The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump said Thursday that the president and his family will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Here's what's on the menu:


    Turkey
    Stuffing
    Mashed potatoes and gravy
    Sweet potatoes with marshmallows
    A variety of baked goods
    Local produce and cheeses
    Red snapper
    Florida stone crab
    Various cakes and pies for dessert


    The meal marks a departure from the five-course meal President Donald Trump and family enjoyed last year -- complete with an 18-dish main course and a choice of eight desserts.

