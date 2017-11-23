The first family's Thanksgiving spread: it looks a lot like your family's.
The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump said Thursday that the president and his family will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Here's what's on the menu:
Turkey
Stuffing
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Sweet potatoes with marshmallows
A variety of baked goods
Local produce and cheeses
Red snapper
Florida stone crab
Various cakes and pies for dessert
The meal marks a departure from the five-course meal President Donald Trump and family enjoyed last year -- complete with an 18-dish main course and a choice of eight desserts.
