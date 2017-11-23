President Donald Trump pardons turkey Drumstick for Thanksgiving in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

The first family's Thanksgiving spread: it looks a lot like your family's.

The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump said Thursday that the president and his family will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Here's what's on the menu:





Turkey

Stuffing

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Sweet potatoes with marshmallows

A variety of baked goods

Local produce and cheeses

Red snapper

Florida stone crab

Various cakes and pies for dessert







The meal marks a departure from the five-course meal President Donald Trump and family enjoyed last year -- complete with an 18-dish main course and a choice of eight desserts.