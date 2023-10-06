A hiker has been missing in the Rocky Mountains for over a week

Helicopters flew over the Rocky Mountains on Thursday as officials prepare for a “concentrated ground search” for a hiker who has been missing for over a week, the National Park Service said.

Chad Pallansch, 49, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was last heard from on Sept. 27, when a text message indicated he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice in Rocky Mountain National Park, the agency said.

His plans were to hike a 28-mile route, which included established trails as well as off-trail travel, the park service said. He was declared overdue on Sept. 28.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and he is fit, the agency said. He's a runner with both marathon and trail running experience, it said.

Weather that includes snow, ice and wind has hampered ground efforts, but helicopters flew Thursday in preparation for a “concentrated ground search effort,” the park service said.

