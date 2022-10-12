One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents that the former president had ordered the relocation of boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes out of a storage room at Trump's Florida estate.
The Washington Post first reported the employee's account on Wednesday.
