Donald Trump

A Trump Employee Told the FBI the Former President Ordered Staff to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago

A source told NBC News the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes out of a storage room

One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents that the former president had ordered the relocation of boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes out of a storage room at Trump's Florida estate.

The Washington Post first reported the employee's account on Wednesday.

The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, were removed.
