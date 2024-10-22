Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking-related charges

The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will face sex trafficking-related charges along with two other associates in a case brought by federal prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A spokesperson for the Eastern District identified the other two defendants as Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach and James Jacobson of Wisconsin.

Two sources say the sex trafficking charges relate in part to the alleged hosting of sex-related parties, where the suspects allegedly hired others to scout for models to attend and take part. Numerous men were paid to attend and/or work as servants during the parties, the sources said.

The FBI and NYPD are expected to join the U.S. attorney's office at a press conference in Brooklyn later Tuesday. The case will eventually be on Long Island in Central Islip, two sources say.

Jeffries was chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 to 2014. A recent Netflix documentary highlighted toxic workplace practices that it said shattered the brand's "all-American" image.

Jeffries is expected to make his initial court appearance in Florida later Tuesday, as is Smith. Jacobson is expected to appear in Wisconsin, where he was arrested.

The news of Jeffries' arrest comes one year after BBC News published an explosive report that said Jeffries exploited men at sex parties he hosted. That report said 12 men described attending or organizing events that included sex acts for Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith, and those events took place from 2009 to 2015. Some of the men who spoke to BBC said they were exploited or didn’t participate willingly.

Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News at the time that Jeffries would not comment on reports about his personal life. Abercrombie & Fitch said the company was “appalled and disgusted” by the allegations in the report.

Bieber told NBC News on Tuesday in response to the arrest: “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media.”

Attorney information for Smith and Jacobson wasn't immediately clear.

Abercrombie declined comment on the case.