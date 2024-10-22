New York

Read the indictment: Ex-Abercrombie CEO allegedly arranged sex parties, trafficked models

Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries and two associates, Matthew Smith and James Jacobson, are expected to appear in federal court in Florida and Wisconsin to answer to the charges below

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, and two other men have been arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, according to an indictment released Tuesday.

The news of his arrest comes one year after BBC News published an explosive report that said Jeffries exploited men at sex parties he hosted. That report said 12 men described attending or organizing events that included sex acts for Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith, and those events took place from 2009 to 2015. Some of the men who spoke to BBC said they were exploited or didn’t participate willingly. 

They are expected to appear in federal court in Florida and Wisconsin today, and arraigned on a later date in the eastern District of New York. 

Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News on Tuesday in response to the arrest: “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media.”

Read the full indictment below:

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673.

