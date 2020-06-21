Election 2020

After Trump Rally Falls Flat, TikTok Teens Take a Victory Lap for Fake Reservation Campaign

TikTok teens, young adults and K-pop fans celebrated after Trump's Tulsa rally had lower than expected turnout

Attendees listen during a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. President Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. drew far fewer supporters than the president and his advisers had predicted, a downbeat end to a day of controversy over efforts to oust a top prosecutor in New York.
Go Nakamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Sunday, following a lower-than-expected turnout at Trump’s Tulsa rally, TikTok teens, young adults and K-pop stans (fans of Korean hip-hop and pop music) celebrated their efforts to troll the president. Half a dozen young people told NBC News they felt satisfied after seeing the modest crowd size.

On June 12, Diana Mejia, 19, saw a video from TikTok user Mary Jo Laupp, noting people could reserve tickets they had no intention of using in an attempt to humiliate the president with an empty arena. The video has been viewed more than 2 million times as of Sunday, according to TikTok's metrics.

Twenty minutes after seeing the video, Mejia tweeted that she had reserved her own set of tickets: “oh no! I just reserved my tickets for 45’s rally on JUNETEENTH in TULSA and completely forgot that I have to mop my windows that day! now my seats will be EMPTY!”

