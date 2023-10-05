AI Yearbook trend takes over social media

Social media users are leaning in to nostalgia and posting new yearbook photos — but they aren't going back to school to get them taken.

Epik, an AI photo editing app, has gone viral for its AI Yearbook feature, which delivers 60 different images of a person using eight to 12 of their submitted selfies. The AI-generated photos showcase different hair styles, outfits and poses.

While the app is free to download, it costs between $5.99 to $9.99 (but as of Tuesday afternoon, it was discounted at $3.99 and $5.99) to access the photos. It's become the latest AI trend to captivate the internet.

Once users are able to access the app, they can upload their selfies into the program, select their gender and pay for either “standard” or “express” delivery. Standard wait times are up to 24 hours, while the express option delivers the photos in under two hours. Some are being prompted to try using the app later, due to the high volume of people trying out the feature.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.