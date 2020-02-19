Real ID

Airports Warn of Chaos With Looming Real ID License Deadline

Without a special Real ID driver's license or card, airline passengers will be required to present a passport, military ID or Global Entry card to pass through security, even for domestic flights starting in October

The nation’s airports are warning of chaos for passengers if the White House doesn’t postpone the looming Real ID deadline, NBC News reports.

The law requires airline passengers to present a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in airports as of Oct. 1. Those licenses require more proof of identification than regular licenses, and are generally marked with star on the top.

But while states have already issued 95 million Real IDs, that represents just 34% of the total, leaving two-thirds of the country with about seven months to get a REAL ID if they hope to use a license to board a plane.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

