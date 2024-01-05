Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out mid-air

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m

By Associated Press

Photo of window blown out mid-air on Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Ontario.
Kyle Rinker

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air, media reports said.

A passenger sent KATU-TVa photo showing what appears to be an exit row missing a door and window. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Alaska Airlines did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press message seeking information.

The flight left Portland for Ontario, California, at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

KPTV-TV reports photos sent in by a passenger showed a large section of the airplane's fuselage was missing.

The FAA did not immediately respond to an email request for information.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

