Alaska man charged with threatening to kidnap a US senator

An Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and injure a U.S. senator, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Arther Charles Graham was arrested Monday in his hometown of Kenai, Alaska, in connection with one criminal count. He is being held in Anchorage and has a detention hearing set for Friday.

No lawmaker was named in the court documents, but the unsealed filings refer to the senator as “she.” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only female senator from Alaska. NBC News has reached out to her office for comment.

According to court documents, in a message sent through a congressional website last month, Graham wrote about soon facing eviction and told the senator that he wanted to "hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes."

An FBI agent said in court documents that a subpoena for the email listed in the submission form on the website led investigators to Graham, who had allegedly used a different phone number and address in his message to the senator.

A court document unsealed Tuesday did not list an attorney for Graham.

