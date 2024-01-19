Weather

Almost 50 dead, 95 million under winter weather alerts as Arctic cold blankets the nation

Up to five new inches of snow could fall on towns from West Virginia up through New England

By NBC News

The weeklong cold snap that's blanketed much of the nation has taken almost 50 lives, officials said, as 95 million people in the United States are under winter weather warnings Friday.

Sixteen of the 47 deaths, which occurred since Jan. 12, happened in Tennessee, nine in Oregon, six in Illinois, five in Washington state and Mississippi, three in New York state and one each in Arkansas, Wisconsin and Wyoming, local and state officials have told NBC News.

Residents of western New York have been buried under snow for several days now. Michael Santoro, who lives just south of Buffalo in Hamburg, N.Y., said he’s been spending nearly five hours a day in his driveway plowing and shoveling to keep up with the relentless snowfall this week.

"Any one of these snow mounds could be a car,” he said, gesturing to a car in his driveway completely engulfed by snow. "You have to really be careful when you’re driving through here."

Cities from West Virginia to southern New England could get between 1 to 5 inches of snow Friday.

