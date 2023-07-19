coronavirus

Always asymptomatic? If you never get sick from Covid, it could be in your genes

A new study, published Wednesday, included almost 1,500 people, all of whom were unvaccinated

Getty Images

If you’ve made it this far without ever getting sick from Covid, you may have your genes to thank. 

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature found that people who have a specific genetic variation of a protein in the body may be more likely to never develop Covid symptoms — even if they are infected with the virus. 

The protein in question is called human leukocyte antigen, or HLA. It’s found on the surface of cells and helps flag down the body’s immune system if something goes wrong — say, its cell becomes infected with the coronavirus. 

But the proteins aren’t identical to those of siblings, family members or friends, thanks to tiny differences on the genetic level that make each person’s HLA proteins unique. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan bill that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us