Amazon Delivery Driver Found Dead After an Apparent Dog Attack

A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead after an apparent animal attack Monday in Missouri, the Ray County sheriff said.

Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, a town of around 10,000, around 7 p.m. after neighbors reported that an Amazon van had been parked there for several hours, Sheriff Ray Childers said.

A man's body was found in a yard, as were two highly aggressive dogs, he said. Deputies shot and killed the animals.

The owners of the residence were not home, and it appears they are out of town, Childers said.

