America Ferrera Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, their first daughter. The two are already parents to their one-year-old son, Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams

By Alyssa Morin

JC Olivera/Getty Images for National Hispanic Media Coalition

America Ferrera has a lot to celebrate. On Mother's Day, the "Superstore" actress shared the news that she welcomed her second baby with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, their first daughter. The two are already parents to their one-year-old son, Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera shared on Instagram. "Mama, Dada &Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Ryan Piers Williams also took to social media to share his excitement over his little one.

"The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020," he wrote. "Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother's Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!"

2020 Celebrity Babies

The proud parents also revealed they held a baby shower, which was put on by Eva Longoria and Elsa Collins. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn't your typical party.

🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫 Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay

In fact, the baby shower was done as a way to help migrant families suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn't stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia's name," the father shared. "In lieu of baby gifts we partnered with @yeswecanwf and @thisisabouthumanity to send essential supplies to mothers and children waiting for asylum in Mexico."

The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy! Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn’t stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia’s name. In lieu of baby gifts we partnered with @yeswecanwf and @thisisabouthumanity to send essential supplies to mothers and children waiting for asylum in Mexico. Thank you to all our family and friends who donated. Please enjoy this short video of the supplies reaching the families. If you’d like to make a donation to migrant families in Lucia’s name please check link in bio. http://tinyurl.com/tiahdonate To all the mothers in the world, sending you all my love! #MothersDay #WelcomeLucia

He added, "Thank you to all our family and friends who donated. Please enjoy this short video of the supplies reaching the families. If you'd like to make a donation to migrant families in Lucia's name."

Just last month, Ferrera shared a message to "pregnant mamas" struggling during these uncertain times.

"As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," she wrote on Instagram.

"And also all of the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances," she continued. "Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power."

The actress announced she was pregnant with her second baby on New Years' Eve.

