American teen missing in Germany after leaving cruise ship, police say

Aydin Brown, 14, hasn't been seen since 7 a.m. on Thursday when he left the Caribbean Princess cruise ship in the port town of Rostock-Warnemünde, police said.

By Carlo Angerer and Antonio Planas | NBC News

Teen missing - Caribbean Princess in Rostock-Warnemünde, a port town on the Baltic Sea
Photo by Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images

An American teenager disappeared Thursday from a cruise ship in Germany, police said.

Fourteen-year-old Aydin Brown has not been seen since 7 a.m. Thursday when he left the Caribbean Princess in Rostock-Warnemünde, a port town on the Baltic Sea, police said.

Brown stands about five-feet-seven inches tall and has long dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and retro shoes, police said.

No one with the Caribbean Princess could be immediately reached Friday afternoon for comment.

missing teen, germany, Aydin Brown
Aydin Brown (German Police)

Police are also searching for a witness who may have seen the boy on the morning of his disappearance. The witness is described by police as between 20 and 25 years old. His stature is slim and he has long hair which was braided into a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a light shirt, blue pants and a black jacket. He wore brown headphones, police said.

The witness is asked to urgently report to the criminal investigation department in Rostock.

The witness is believed to have seen the missing teen at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the train station in Warnemünde, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

