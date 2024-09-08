Chicago Sky star Angel Reese announces she will miss rest of season

The Chicago Sky will be without a key player for its playoff push.

Star rookie power forward Angel Reese announced on social media Saturday that she will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol," Reese wrote. "Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact.

"I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Reese added she will still be cheering on along the sidelines while saying she'll see the new Unrivaled league soon.

The Sky currently are No. 8 in the playoff hunt with six games to go in the regular season. The Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings are all still in the conversation. Chicago has matchups left with all three that will prove decisive.

Reese will end her rookie campaign averaging 13.6 points on 39.1% shooting, 13.1 rebounds (8.1 defensive), 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

She also logged the most rebounds in a WNBA season, most consecutive double-doubles and highest rebounds-per-game average in a single campaign.

The LSU product is also expected to be a high candidate for Rookie of the Year, with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark also in the mix as she helped her team clinch a playoff berth following a 1-8 start.