Apparent Lightning Strike Kills Florida Boat Captain and Injures Passenger

A Florida boat captain was killed on Sunday after his boat was believed to have been struck by lightning, officials said. A passenger was injured.
First responders received a report of a boat being struck by lightning on the Indian River in Brevard County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.
They tried life-saving measures on the boat's operator, who was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne. Strong did not survive his injuries, officials said.
Read more at NBCNews.com.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.