Apparent Lightning Strike Kills Florida Boat Captain and Injures Passenger

A Florida boat captain was killed on Sunday after his boat was believed to have been struck by lightning, officials said. A passenger was injured.

First responders received a report of a boat being struck by lightning on the Indian River in Brevard County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

They tried life-saving measures on the boat's operator, who was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne. Strong did not survive his injuries, officials said.

