Apple Unveils New Watch, iPad During Virtual Event

Apple introduced a new Watch and iPad during a virtual event Tuesday morning, but those hoping to see a new iPhone would have to wait.

The next generation of Apple Watch was unveiled, featuring two versions: Apple Watch SE for $279 and Apple Watch 6 for $399. The watch comes in four new colors: blue, gold, red and granite, the company said.

Apple Watch 6:

You can measure your blood oxygen.

New colors: Blue, gold, red, graphite.

Auto location tracking.

Starting at $279 (SE), $399 (Series 6). pic.twitter.com/rwEE0kk1RQ — scott budman (@scottbudman) September 15, 2020

Apple also introduced new iPads, unveiling the iPad 8 for $279 and the iPad Air starting at $599. The iPad 8 will be available Friday while the iPad Air is expected out next month. Apple brought back its Touch-Sensor feature on the iPad, perhaps conceding that Face ID has become frustrating for users wearing masks.

iPad 8:

$279

Available Friday.



iPad Air:

Starts at $599

Available next month.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8uYzjl9oku — scott budman (@scottbudman) September 15, 2020

The company also introduced a new app called Apple Fitness +, which offers users a customized workout at home with any device, including the Watch, for $9.99 a month.

When the event was announced earlier this month, Apple fanatics were hoping the Cupertino-based tech giant would be introducing the much anticipated iPhone 12 with 5G capability, but those hopes were quickly dashed by reports that the new iPhone unveiling would come at a later date.