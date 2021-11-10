Mac Miller

Arizona Man Agrees to Plead Guilty for His Role in Mac Miller's Drug Overdose Death

The 38-year-old man is accused of supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to the 26-year-old rapper.

700020730AP00071_2017_Coach
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

An Arizona man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to rapper Mac Miller, who then suffered a fatal overdose, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Ryan Reavis, 38, formerly of West Los Angeles, who moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 2019, will formally enter his plea to a single federal count of distribution of fentanyl on a date to be scheduled, according to the DOJ.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of co-defendant Stephen Walter, 48, of Westwood, Reavis knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-
defendant Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, according to his plea agreement.

Reavis admitted to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. Shortly after Reavis handed the fentanyl-laced pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills to 26-year-old Malcolm McCormick -- who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller -- two days before the rapper suffered a fatal overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, the DOJ said.

U.S. & World

Food banks 18 hours ago

US Food Banks Struggle to Feed Hungry Amid Surging Prices

Kyle Rittenhouse 6 hours ago

Rittenhouse Murder Case Thrown Into Jeopardy by Mistrial Bid

Last month, Walter signed a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Both Walter and Reavis are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II in downtown Los Angeles.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Miller began rapping at 14 and built a large following before signing with the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. Miller released five studio albums and a series of mixtapes during his career. His final album, "Swimming,'' was released on Warner Records just a month before his death.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mac MillerFentanyl Overdose
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us